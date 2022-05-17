Our Editors Reveal Their Favourite Foundations Of All Time

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
The number of sticks, powders and liquid foundations that regularly flood the New Arrivals section can be overwhelming — even for us beauty editors. It seems like just when you were ready to spend your coins on the hottest new launch, another buzzy formula is stealing the show on Instagram or TikTok. With so many new things getting hyped, it can be hard to know which launches are actually going to work. That's when we thank the stars for our tried-and-true formulas.
These all-time favourites have earned a permanent spot in our collections. Any new foundation we try has to match or surpass the standards these holy-grail options set, and they are the ones we turn to when a new foundation disappoints.
Because we're not ones to keep rave-worthy products to ourselves, we've decided to reveal the liquid foundations we're currently in committed relationships with.