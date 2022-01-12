I’m typically foundation-averse — shade matching makes my brain hurt — but let me tell you: I applied this foundation and my skin drank it up. This photo is me over applying the foundation, and my skin still looks truly glowy, clear, and best for me: like my own skin. Some foundations just sit on your face like they’re waiting for the school bus, but this one provides skin-like coverage without the heavy, gloopy feeling, and this… this might be the foundation that turns me into a foundation girl. Only time will tell.