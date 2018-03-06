There is one major problem when it comes to matte foundation: Do you compromise coverage for a lighter texture? Or lasting power for comfort? Because you're certainly not allowed to have comfort and coverage...or are you? Turns out, you can have it all — if you pick the right formula.
We asked three professional makeup artists and a host of R29 beauty members to share their top picks for oily skin — and the formulas they're sharing are killer, no matter your budget or coverage needs. Ahead, a slew of drugstore and prestige finds that will make your makeup flawless all summer long.