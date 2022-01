Charlotte Tilbury’s New Foundation Is Beautiful — 6 Editors Try It On

These days, you’ll be hard-pressed to find me wearing more than my skin-care routine plus a sunscreen. But for those important Zoom meetings and brief outings, I like to put on a little something-something to make my skin look like the best version of itself. For this reason, I typically turn to coverage products that are on the lighter side. Not only do I like my skin to look like my skin, but I also don’t want to wear anything too heavy, especially when I have to shield it with a mask. Enter: Charlotte Tilbury’s new ‘Beautiful Skin’ foundation. When I first applied it, I wasn’t sure I had even put anything on — that’s how well the shade matched my skin tone. But upon further application, I realised that this formula really did just blend into my skin so seamlessly, giving me the perfect amount of coverage and radiance — not matte (which I don’t love because of my dry skin), but not overly dewy (which can look greasy, even on Zoom!). This is definitely going to be my new day-to-day foundation. Thanks, Charlotte!