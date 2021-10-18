While Willink appreciates that some change is underway, she’s also wary of the precedent this may set, particularly because Coles and Woolworths aren't advertising the trials. “It’s just sort of relying on word of mouth which is a little bit scary,” says Willink. “I guess it's like we're doomed to fail because if not enough people buy them they can say, ‘well, we couldn't make enough money on these trials so we're not going to bother doing anything.’”