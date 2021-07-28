During our first year of living in this house, no one on our street acknowledged our presence, and I didn’t think I had a problem with that. That was until I would watch my dad walk outside to take the bins in, and see him wave at our next-door neighbour who was also outside. Only, our neighbour wouldn’t wave back. He would just look straight at my dad with a blank stare before walking back inside. It left my dad feeling confused, but being the stoic man he is, he found it easier to shrug off the experience. I, on the other hand, took note of this, and every other experience that came after.