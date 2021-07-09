The Best Beauty Brands For Women Of Colour

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
Navigating the world of beauty can be tough for women of colour, especially on the high street. In the past, the shops that line our local towns and cities have been jam-packed with products that only come in 50 shades of beige. As a result, we've been forced to save for department store products which are often more than treble the price.
In the last 18 months, things have started to change. Now, a host of diverse brands are entering the high street offering a wide range of shades and formulas at accessible price points.
Some of our favourites (including Fenty Beauty, Huda Beauty and cult-brand Beauty Bakerie) have found new homes in Mecca and Sephora, making them attainable for women of colour across Australia, who want to browse their shades or find the perfect red lip to suit their skin tone.
We can finally say goodbye to using ashy foundations that are four shades too light, or concealers that are way off our undertone. Travelling far and wide to get them is a thing of the past too, because now brands are on our doorsteps.
Click through to find some of the best products for women of colour on the high street right now.