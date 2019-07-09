The 7 Makeup Products Kristen Bell Swears By For Glowing Skin

Like many moms, Kristen Bell has very limited mirror time. When she's not on set filming The Good Place, Veronica Mars, or Frozen II, the actress is chasing after her two adorable daughters, Delta and Lincoln, and running her natural baby line, Hello Bello. Most days, she only has about five minutes to get ready, according to her go-to makeup artist, Simone Siegl.
To fit her busy schedule, Siegl and Bell have curated the perfect multi-tasking makeup routine, which is comprised of a rosy cream blush that doubles as a lipstick, a moisturizing CC cream, and a spray sunscreen that she can toss into the side pocket of her purse. Ahead, Siegl breaks down Bell's everyday beauty must-haves. Whether you're also a busy mom juggling two kids — or just looking to streamline your summer routine — it's worth snagging her seven tips.
