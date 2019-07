The 5 Products Kristen Bell Always Uses For Fresh, Dewy Skin

Like her hair (arguably the cutest blonde bob in Hollywood ), Kristen Bell's skin is perfection. The consummate girl-next-door could still pass for a teenager, just as fresh-faced and bubbly as she was when she got her start as an actress nearly twenty years ago. Desperate to know what type of filler or brand of vampire-blood cream to credit, we talked to the woman who has been touching Bell's skin since her first-ever acting role: her longtime makeup artist Simone Siegl.