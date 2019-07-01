The 5 Products Kristen Bell Always Uses For Fresh, Dewy Skin

Like her hair (arguably the cutest blonde bob in Hollywood), Kristen Bell's skin is perfection. The consummate girl-next-door could still pass for a teenager, just as fresh-faced and bubbly as she was when she got her start as an actress nearly twenty years ago. Desperate to know what type of filler or brand of vampire-blood cream to credit, we talked to the woman who has been touching Bell's skin since her first-ever acting role: her longtime makeup artist Simone Siegl.
"I met Kristen on her first movie, a low-budget Hallmark TV movie called The King and Queen of Moonlight Bay," Siegl tells us. "Back then, I was 23 years old, and she was also a baby at 20, and the two of us just clicked immediately. Soon after, she got her big break on Veronica Mars, and we've been working together ever since."
For just about every press appearance and red carpet over the past two decades, Siegl has been by Bell's side — and has also helped her masterfully curate the perfect skin-care routine, the five essential products that keep her skin fresh, tight, and glowy. Courtesy of Siegl, we caught a glimpse of what's inside Bell's medicine cabinet, ahead...
