I Got Undereye Filler For My Dark Circles — & I've Never Looked Back

I didn’t truly entertain the possibility of correcting my eyes with injectables until I met dermatologist Michelle Henry, MD . Before meeting Dr. Henry, I hadn’t come across too many Black women with undereye filler. But here I was in front of a gorgeous Black woman who had it done herself, and who also happens to be a medical professional. I was ready to drop everything and get into her office immediately, and because I work in beauty, she offered to do the fillers free for the first time. I plan on getting the treatment again next month and it will cost me roughly $875. But the price can vary depending on your doctor.