Heads up, everyone: Daylight Saving Time is this weekend, which thankfully means sunlight will soon not be a completely distant memory by the time we pack up and leave work around 5 p.m. But as much as we love this particular season, springing ahead can be pretty brutal on our undereye area, which is why now is a good time to get reacquainted with concealer.
And if there's anyone who knows how to disguise the fact that they lost an hour (or more) of sleep, it's nurses. "Working as a night-shift nurse, we are definitely prone to dark circles under our eyes," Chisa Coplin, a registered nurse at New York Presbyterian Hospital, tells Refinery29. "Our sleep schedules are off due to having to attempt to get a good day's rest despite the bright light from the sun shining through our blackout curtains."
Ahead, nurses and other hospital employees tell us their favorite concealers that erase dark circles, as well as some other products that make them look instantly awake while they're busy saving lives. Heroes really do live among us.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.