It's Time To Spring Forward For Daylight Saving Time

Needless to say, waking up on Sunday morning might be a little rough. Despite being a minor one-hour shift, DST can interfere with our biological clocks and contribute to seasonal affective disorder . But there are small tweaks you can make to your routine to soften the blow. The first: Go to bed a bit earlier on Saturday night, so you can still get the same amount of sleep you're used to. Also, try waking up when you normally would on Sunday morning, so that you can acclimate to the time difference as seamlessly as possible. There are apps and devices that can help with the transition as well. Sleepzy is an app that wakes you up within a 30-minute window when you're in the lightest phase of sleep, which helps your rise-and-shine feel more natural. Similarly, if you have a Google Pixel 3 and Pixel Stand, you can use the sunrise alarm feature, which slowly brightens in the 15 minutes leading up to your alarm by changing from deep red to orange to soft yellow, helping you ease into the day.