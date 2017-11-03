6 Tips To Help You Deal With The Devastation Of Daylight Saving Time

We've been dreading it for months. But, like a fly wafting in with the scent of fresh pack of spring allergy meds, it's finally almost here. It's promised to turn us against those we love most, plunging us into the apocalyptic world our gross species probably deserves.
No, we're not talking about tax season — we're talking about daylight saving time. (Insert scream-face emoji here.) Technically, it's the start of daylight saving time, which means that, at 2:00 a.m. on March 12, we're jumping forward and losing an hour of precious sleep in the process. But, as we well know, that lost hour of sleep isn't the only awful thing coming our way — soon we'll be trudging home in the dark every night and just feeling off.
Okay, so we're being glib here; DST is not the worst thing in the world, and in the scheme of things (like, you know, global climate change, etc.) it's not a big deal. Soon enough, you'll be used to it, and everything will be okay.
Still, it remains true that DST can be kind of annoying for your body, especially during that first week. Thankfully, there are a few tried-and-true things you can do to help soften the blow of the weekend's incoming life changes.
So, go ahead and click through for a few tips on staying energized and stress-free as the universe inevitably crumbles around us.