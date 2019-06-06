The One Thing You Need For Radiant, Makeup-Free Skin This Summer

The perfect tinted moisturizer is the true MVP in your everyday routine, a lightweight cream, gel, or oil that blurs your pores and evens your skin tone but stays humble, completely invisible to a well-lit vanity mirror, an iPhone flash, and even your best friend across the table at bunch who tells you your skin is glowing. Really, the only way that a good skin tint could get better is if you were to throw in SPF 30 — or above.
Tinted sunscreen is the ultimate summer multitasker: the answer to feather-light skin coverage, plus sun protection built right in. It's not a sunscreen replacement — especially for a day at the beach — but think of it as a seasonal skin-care upgrade, perfect for those blissful makeup-free Saturday mornings when you want sun-blocking, pore-blurring, radiant coverage in one step. Ahead, every tube of tinted sunscreen worth trying this summer.
Advertisement
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
1 of 7
Unsun Cosmetics Mineral Tinted Broad Spectrum Face Sunscreen SPF 30
Some mineral sunscreens refuse to sheer out on medium and deep skin tones, leaving an obvious white or gray cast of zinc oxide, even after lots of blending. Though this one's only available in two tints — fair/light and medium/dark – it's been tested across a wide range of skin tones, and rubs in totally transparent across the board.
2 of 7
BareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30
If you're used to wearing foundation or matte BB cream, this tinted moisturizer is the perfect summer replacement. The coverage is buildable enough to cover pimples or redness, but the texture is a refreshing lightweight gel that won't melt off in the sun. Plus, it contains SPF 30 — and 20 shades to chose from.
Advertisement
3 of 7
Beautycounter Dew Skin Tinted Moisturizer SPF 20
While matte skin tints can work well for oily skin types, they have a tendency to leave dry skin looking dull, even in the summer. This SPF 20 tint is all about replenishing skin's glow with a vitamin C additive that brightens while blurring lines and imperfections.
4 of 7
Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer SPF 20
You know this beige tube as everyone's favorite no-makeup makeup, for good reason: It glides on evenly over any serum or cream (finger-blending recommended) for the thinnest veil of a tint that's light, radiant, and protective.
5 of 7
Nars Velvet Matte Skin Tint SPF 30
If your skin is on the oily side, this matte tint will keep your T-zone from going shiny mid-afternoon. It's like foundation in coverage, but feels like nothing on the skin, and never turns caky.
6 of 7
IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream SPF 50+
This cream has been at the top of every best-seller list since its release. The UVA/UVB broad-spectrum SPF 50 is bomb, as is the medium-to-full color-correcting coverage and the hydrating antioxidants squeezed into every tube.
7 of 7
Chantecaille Just Skin Tinted Moisturizer SPF 15
This posh botanical blend of sunscreen and moisturizer offers up a slight coverage that works perfectly in the summer months. Acne-prone skin types will benefit most from the green tea to soothe and calm inflammation and red spots.
Advertisement