Flesh Just Launched A Liquid Foundation — & We Tried It Out

It's been a little over a year since Allure's founding editor Linda Wells launched her makeup line: Flesh. The highly-anticipated release included products created for all skin tones, from blushes and lipsticks to a stick foundation that's meant to look like, well, skin. The original foundation delivered on its promise, with editors and customers raving about the blending power and concealer-like coverage. With the success of the Thickstick, it was only a matter of time before the brand delivered another formulation.
Well, that day is here, and Flesh just launched its Pure Flesh Foundation — a medium-buildable coverage, liquid formula that comes in the same 40 shades as the Thickstick. With the help of industry experts and makeup artists, Flesh created this product that has a skin-care-first approach with ingredients like aloe vera, glycerin, and squalane. It's also formulated without silicones, talc, or mineral oils, and it's cruelty- and fragrance-free.
With all the goodness that this formula promises, we knew had to give this launch a try. So, we asked a few R29 staffers to pick our their perfect shade and test out this liquid foundation, which launched today. Read their unfiltered thoughts, ahead.
