Remember when Amazon was your one-stop shop for... books!? How quaint. Today, the digital megastore is the place you can get, well, everything. Jeff Bezos knew that, when dealing with an insatiable demand of inventory , sometimes you've got to think outside the box. That is, expand your offerings, widen the market, and bring in new costumers. It's a smart — nay, genius — business strategy, one that was recently adopted by Sephora