This story was originally published March 31, 2017.
Sephora is the grown-up version of a candy store. It elicits the same giddy, childlike euphoria, only in place of shelves filled with cherry-flavored licorice, bubblegum, and Hot Tamales, there are beauty products. (Look, sugar is wonderful, but even the tastiest chocolate bar can't hold a flame to the way the perfect red lipstick makes you feel.)
The retailer opened up its first U.S. shop back in 1998 on a bustling New York City street, and has since expanded to more than 2,300 (!) stores worldwide. That's why the latest venture — the opening of the beauty giant's largest destination to date at its landmark location on 34th Street — is particularly sweet. Measuring in at a massive 11,300 square feet, you could easily consider it the Dylan's Candy Bar of beauty retail shops. But there's a lot more going on behind the glass doors than meets the eye.
For starters, the focus here will be on one-of-a-kind, "experiential" beauty services. It will have a number of stations scattered throughout the store, all with the coolest technology and trained consultants meant to give you the best product recommendations for your face, hair, and body. Considering the fact that the shop will house a whopping 13,300 products, we have a feeling you're going to need all the help you can get.