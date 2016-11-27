This Teenager's In A Bit Of A Situation After Spending $733 At Sephora

I just accidentally charged my mother's card $733 @Sephora pic.twitter.com/rzg9UntKRW— alex dello. (@dellojello) November 22, 2016
"Every girl in the world who is a makeup hoarder has this Sephora basket filled with things they don't necessarily need," 15-year-old Alex Dello explains in a viral video posted to Twitter. "Just, like, palettes and stuff that they want. So yeah, I have a Sephora basket of things that I want. $733 worth of things that I want."
Girl, we hear you. But there's one problem.
She entered a gift card code for the purchase, but there was nothing on it. Since she has her mom's credit card on file, her whole basket got charged to it. Dello called Sephora customer support and asked it to cancel the order, but hasn't heard back. Now, she awaits her mom's wrath.
"I texted my mother and now we wait for either my death or a really good makeup haul," she says. "If my girl Theresa doesn't pull through and cancel this order, there's not only gonna be a credit card fraud case, there's gonna be a homicide case. Marsha's gonna get me."
Fortunately, Dello is already brainstorming how to avoid this situation in the future, and she's got an idea to finance her makeup obsession.
I just want a modeling contract,— alex dello. (@dellojello) November 27, 2016
and to have makeup brand sponsors.
Once she gets this situation settled, maybe she can share with us what on Earth she put into her basket. We can only imagine how many eyeshadows she's about to own.
