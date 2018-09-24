The Hidden Section At Sephora You Never Knew Existed

There are very few beauty items in this world that can't be found at Sephora. If it has made an appearance in one of the 2.3 million YouTube beauty tutorials online or in the makeup bag of a random stranger on the subway, then nine times out of 10, Sephora's got it. (Okay, so maybe that's a bit hyperbolic, but there's no denying the store is stocked.) But just like the one other destination claiming to make all your dreams come true, it's all too easy to get lost in the shuffle.
So easy, in fact, that you were probably too preoccupied with tallying up your VIB Rouge points for the latest fall offerings to realize that Sephora is also home to one of the most expansive natural beauty sections in the game. As of June 1, the retailer took the commitment to transparency to new heights with its Clean Beauty initiative. In a press release, Artemis Patrick, Chief Merchandising Officer for Sephora, wrote of the deeper venture into clean beauty, "We’ve sought to help demystify the category and bring clarity to those clients who desire more transparency in beauty, particularly in the ingredients they might like to avoid."
Sephora's research suggests an overwhelming amount of people (60% of women, specifically) read beauty product labels before making a purchase. Sound like something you do? To save you time on sifting through ingredients (it can be kind of a headache, we know), Sephora integrated their "Clean at Sephora" stamp of approval that qualifies a number of products from your favorite brands, like RMS, Tata Harper, and Caudalie, with better-for-you formulations to make your shopping experience faster and easier. Just think of all the time you’ll save not having to skim the ingredients list for parabens in your lipstick. What a relief, right?
Ahead, our favorite natural options hiding at Sephora now.