Sephora's Fall Skin-Care Launches Make The End Of Summer Suck A Little Less

Bright Eyes, Dashboard Confessional, Green Day, and Third Eye Blind have all written songs about the slow death of summer, which says just about everything there is to be said about the least wonderful time of the year: It is incredibly emo. You know this. We all know this. Chris Carrabba most definitely knows this.
But you can only wallow for so long. At some point, ideally sooner rather than later (because if you wait too long, it'll already be winter), you have to pull yourself up by your bootstraps — yes, it's boots season now — and make the best of what you've been given, which is shorter days, falling temperatures, drier skin, and a whole lot of new skin-care launches at Sephora to help make coping with one of those things a little bit easier.
A cannabis oil-spiked serum, a hangover cure in a jar, and the perfect mattifying moisturizer won't make summer come back around any sooner, but they will at least distract you until the holidays, when you can start getting excited about totally different things, like glittery party makeup and drinking. And really, if you think you're bummed out now, just wait until mid-January — and if the perfect spring is waiting somewhere, just take me there…