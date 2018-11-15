The Mask That Had A 5,000-Person Wait List Is Getting An Avocado Remix

A perfect storm of five-star ratings, glowing reviews, and Instagram buzz can turn an otherwise unknown product into the biggest beauty launch of the year. But there's nothing that says, "You must have this product," like a 5,000-person wait list before one unit is even sold. That's the type of frenzy that Glow Recipe founders Sarah Lee and Christine Chang accomplished when they released their Watermelon Sleeping Mask back in 2017, and as a result, it sold out in just five hours. Clearly the duo has the formula for success down pat because that wasn't their only product win. Glow Recipe later dropped the follow-up Watermelon Pink Juice Moisturizer, which sold out twice.
Fast forward to present day, and the K-beauty brand is ready to make yet another splash. This time, Glow Recipe is turning away from the summer fruit and leaning into a millennial food craze that plays right into their Instagram-loving fans' hands: avocado everything.
The Avocado Melt Sleeping Mask works just like its watermelon sister; You apply it as the final step of your evening routine, leave it on as you catch some z's, and rinse it off in the morning. Simple as that. Or, you can use it like a regular mask, leaving it on for just 10 minutes. Avocado Melt has the same transfer-proof formula that won't stain your pillows — yes, we tried it and it's true — plus, it's just as bouncy and hydrating as the cult-favorite watermelon mask. So, how exactly is it different, besides the new mint green color?
Well, obviously the ingredient list is new. While the original had watermelon extracts that worked to soften and brighten the skin, this new release has four forms of avocado — avocado flesh, avocado extracts, avocado oil, and avocado butter — to reduce inflammation and lock in moisture. It also has manuka honey to firm skin. Avocado Melt is meant to be the gentler version of the cult-favorite watermelon mask. Instead of alpha hydroxy acids, which can be harsh on sensitive skin types, the avocado remix was made with PHAs, or polyhydroxy acids, that eliminate dead skin cells without irritation (read all about acids here). All the ingredients work while you're sleeping, when your skin is working hard to regenerate and repair itself, so that you wake up with moisturized, plumped, and less red skin in the morning.
Unfortunately, the Glow Recipe Avocado Melt Sleeping Mask ($45) won't be available until November 26 on sephora.com and doesn't hit stores nationwide until December 28, but the brand is allowing a lucky few to be the first to try with a 24-hour pre-launch sale (with free shipping) on November 19. For now, you can sign up for updates via glowrecipe.com. And trust us, you'll want to be sure that you sign up ASAP, because if the outcome of the watermelon collection proves anything, it's that this mask is likely to fly off the site faster than Michelle Obama's book tour tickets.
