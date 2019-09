The Mask That Had A 5,000-Person Wait List Is Getting An Avocado Remix

Well, obviously the ingredient list is new. While the original had watermelon extracts that worked to soften and brighten the skin, this new release has four forms of avocado — avocado flesh, avocado extracts, avocado oil, and avocado butter — to reduce inflammation and lock in moisture. It also has manuka honey to firm skin. Avocado Melt is meant to be the gentler version of the cult-favorite watermelon mask. Instead of alpha hydroxy acids, which can be harsh on sensitive skin types, the avocado remix was made with PHAs, or polyhydroxy acids, that eliminate dead skin cells without irritation ( read all about acids here ). All the ingredients work while you're sleeping, when your skin is working hard to regenerate and repair itself, so that you wake up with moisturized, plumped, and less red skin in the morning.