5 Alternatives To This Best-Selling Watermelon Moisturizer

If you're into K-beauty, chances are you've stumbled upon Glow Recipe before. Since the retailer's launch in 2014, it has become one of the top purveyors of hard-to-find exports from South Korea, making it a go-to for skin-care experts and novices alike. So, given the site's popularity, you can imagine the buying frenzy that ensued when the brand launched its first skin-care collection last year, with just two products: the Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask and Blueberry Bounce Gentle Cleanser.
The Watermelon Sleeping Mask sold out just five hours after the launch and racked up a waitlist of over 5,000 people. A year later, the brand announced that another watermelon-infused product would join the family: the Watermelon Pink Juice Moisturizer.
The lightweight, sweet-smelling moisturizer is already poised to make a similar splash. According to representatives from the brand, the product has sold out twice already — once two hours into its pre-sale earlier this month, and again when it officially launched on January 25th (it sold out in four hours on the retailer's site).
