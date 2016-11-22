Sure, H&M is a godsend when we need a clean, affordable work shirt after not making it home the night before. And it’s pretty close to heaven when we get a hankering to shop, but don't have loads of dough to spend. Yet most people — and us, too, until recently — haven't even considered the superstore's beauty selection. Which is a shame, because the products are good.
In fact, H&M offers a treasure trove of makeup and skin-care staples, plus gifts that would impress any beauty-loving friend or coworker — all at laughable prices. The perfect red lipstick you need for that upcoming holiday party? Yeah, you can find it here. You can also snag a luxe-looking (and eco-friendly) face mask, a statement-making eyeshadow palette, and an eyeliner kit that’s housed in the artsiest packaging you've seen since its way-more-expensive alternatives. Click through our favorite picks, ahead, and get ready to see this high-street store in a whole new light.
In fact, H&M offers a treasure trove of makeup and skin-care staples, plus gifts that would impress any beauty-loving friend or coworker — all at laughable prices. The perfect red lipstick you need for that upcoming holiday party? Yeah, you can find it here. You can also snag a luxe-looking (and eco-friendly) face mask, a statement-making eyeshadow palette, and an eyeliner kit that’s housed in the artsiest packaging you've seen since its way-more-expensive alternatives. Click through our favorite picks, ahead, and get ready to see this high-street store in a whole new light.