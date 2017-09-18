You might not know that, like most fashion stores these days, Forever 21 has a beauty section, offering up a variety of popular products on your way to the checkout. Unlike other retailers, though, this isn't just a bin of cheap finds that'll help you reach your gift card maximum. Instead, there are shelves on shelves of must-haves. Now, the shop is making it easier to spot... by opening up its very own stand-alone beauty store. Enter: Riley Rose.
For years, Forever 21 has been known as the one-stop-shop for all your clothing needs. Black LBD for your friend's birthday party? Check. $30 heels for your big work meeting? Check, check. But the new concept store will focus solely on beauty and lifestyle items you wouldn't normally get to try. With the help of interactive, digitally-focused features, the shop will deliver everything from makeup to hair products to K-beauty favorites — all without you having to ever click "add to cart" ever again.
Advertisement
Esther and Linda Chang, the daughters of Forever 21’s founders Don and Jin Sook Chang, are the masterminds behind Riley Rose. The sisters told Refinery29 that the space will be a beauty wonderland for millennials and Gen-Zs, catered specifically for the people who find their cult favorites online. There will be in-store entertainment that not only suggests, but encourages, social media engagement.
"We know our customer can open her phone and research anything she sees in our store within seconds, and we embrace this reality by empowering her to explore our offerings through digital and social moments throughout the store," Linda says. Think: a selfie-designated station and touch-screens throughout the store so you can find fall's coolest trends — then try 'em for yourself.
You can expect a string of cult-favorite brands, too, like Lime Crime, Lemonhead L.A., and Lipland, as well as others that have only recently been available in U.S., including B.By Banila, Dearpacker, and Nuca. But if under-the-radar products aren't what you're looking for, you can find plenty of mainstream favorites on the shelves, too (hello, Essie our old friend).
The first Riley Rose store opens September 30 at the Glendale Galleria in California, with more shops opening by the end of 2017. Stay tuned...
Related Video:
Read these stories next:
Advertisement