If you haven’t considered shopping for beauty products at Forever 21 yet, now might be the time to start. The superstore recently launched its own beauty shop filled with high-quality and crazy-affordable items. And now, the brand is bringing even more players into the mix, including Palladio, Girlactick, and SUVA Beauty.
Plus, just like its clothing options, these goodies won't break the bank. As we were browsing through the options online, we noticed most of the products didn't even exceed $10 — and that's huge. While we're still all for hitting up your local drugstore, sometimes it's nice to make a beauty pit-stop in the same store you're picking up the season's biggest fashion trend. We don't think you'll be disappointed.
Click ahead to check out all of best new arrivals to hit Forever 21's virtual shelves. But be prepared to buy a lot.