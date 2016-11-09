Forever 21's Beauty Section Just Got A Whole Lot Easier To Shop

Forever 21 is like your favorite loud-mouthed cousin. You've known her since childhood, she's always got the best going-out clothes, but she can sometimes be a little overwhelming. The fast-fashion retailer always opts for bigger and better — and most of the time, we can't complain.



You may think of the store as the go-to for crop tops and leggings, but did you know it also sells beauty products? Not just a few scattered items, either. In its usual grandiose style, Forever 21 sells a ton of beauty products. The retailer hawks its own beauty wares as well as E.L.F. products, Nyx, and a whole slew of Korean items. Like we said: awesome, with a side of sensory overload.



To make finding the treasures hidden in Forever 21 easier, we've collected some of the buys we love most. Snatch them up for yourself, or gift them to your favorite makeup maven.