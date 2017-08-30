Made up of five pieces that each come in two colors, the collection follows a very '90s red, black, and white scheme and features a barbed wire detail that'll remind you of something you probably owned from Hot Topic back in high school. "I wanted the vibe to be simple and clean yet edgy and cool," she adds. "The [barbed wire] logo came about from one of my vintage pieces I bought about a year ago with barbed wire all over it. I thought it would be the perfect blend of hardness and cuteness for the more fashion-forward Forever 21 customer." And, you have full permission to stock up, because everything is under-$50.