Click on to shop our favorite picks before they're gone for good, and watch this space for more to come between Miro and Forever 21. "When they decided to launch a repurposed collection, they wanted me to be the face of it as well as style it with my favorite pieces, and honestly there couldn’t have been a better fit between us. I think there’s a lot more to come from this budding relationship," she hints. Well, let's just say we'll be waiting — dressed in band tees and bomber jackets — for whatever comes next.