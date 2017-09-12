Forever 21 Is Stocking The Best Plus-Size Trends For Fall

Shopping for items that check off the boxes for fashionable, affordable, and plus-size shouldn't be a game on a "Pick Two" triangle. Luckily, Forever 21 is swooping in to let all ladies know that they no longer have to. With sizes running from XL to a (somewhat) arbitrary, 3x, and prices under $50, the fast fashion brand is en route to prove that they're listening to the plus-size community's fashion demands, and can deliver on clothes that are cool. Period.