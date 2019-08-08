Glow Recipe's Cult-Favorite Avocado Mask Just Got Even Better

"We’ve always loved how beneficial retinol is for the skin as it effectively repairs damage and increases cell turnover to reduce fine lines and wrinkles," Lee tells me. "We wanted to find a way to re-introduce this amazing ingredient by incorporating skin-soothing and hydrating ingredients that our community loves from the Avocado Melt Sleeping Mask and add more benefits in a gentle way." In addition to encapsulated hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, the potent formula also has matcha, chamomile powder, and ginger to help revitalize and brighten your complexion. (Oh, and fans of the OG avocado mask need not worry: It's not going anywhere.)