Glow Recipe's Cult-Favorite Avocado Mask Just Got Even Better

I put the Avocado Melt Retinol Sleeping Mask to the test ahead of its launch, and I'll admit: I didn't own a single hydrating mask until I brought this one home. I take moisturizing my oily, acne-prone skin seriously, but I usually layer watery gel-creams and face oils instead of using thicker, more emollient products that tend to make me feel greasy, not moisturized. That said, I was truly amazed at how well my skin drank up Glow Recipe's new mask — with nary a breakout, might I add. Not only did it quench my skin like a dream, but I woke up with infant-like softness and smoothness the next morning.