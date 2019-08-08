Glow Recipe's Cult-Favorite Avocado Mask Just Got Even Better

Last fall, Christine Chang and Sarah Lee — the duo behind Glow Recipe — followed up their bestselling watermelon mask (plus the moisturizer and face mist) with a launch based on another millennial-favorite fruit: avocado. (Yes, it's a fruit.) Unsurprisingly, the Avocado Melt Sleeping Mask mirrored the success of the brand's first cult-favorites, and became an instant hit. Something tells me that their newest avocado mask, a 2.0 version of the original now infused with retinol, will garner just as many loyal fans.
I put the Avocado Melt Retinol Sleeping Mask to the test ahead of its launch, and I'll admit: I didn't own a single hydrating mask until I brought this one home. I take moisturizing my oily, acne-prone skin seriously, but I usually layer watery gel-creams and face oils instead of using thicker, more emollient products that tend to make me feel greasy, not moisturized. That said, I was truly amazed at how well my skin drank up Glow Recipe's new mask — with nary a breakout, might I add. Not only did it quench my skin like a dream, but I woke up with infant-like softness and smoothness the next morning.
"We’ve always loved how beneficial retinol is for the skin as it effectively repairs damage and increases cell turnover to reduce fine lines and wrinkles," Lee tells me. "We wanted to find a way to re-introduce this amazing ingredient by incorporating skin-soothing and hydrating ingredients that our community loves from the Avocado Melt Sleeping Mask and add more benefits in a gentle way." In addition to encapsulated hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, the potent formula also has matcha, chamomile powder, and ginger to help revitalize and brighten your complexion. (Oh, and fans of the OG avocado mask need not worry: It's not going anywhere.)
In addition to launching the Avocado Melt Retinol Sleeping Mask, Chang and Lee are also blessing Glow Recipe fans with another product they've long been asking for: an eye cream. "Our community has been wanting an eye treatment from us for a long time, so the Avocado Melt Retinol Eye Sleeping Mask is the answer," Chang says. "This eye treatment delivers continued doses of powerful actives to treat dark circles and milia."
Now, a fluid-thin eye serum this is not; the eye mask is thick, yet readily absorbed when piano-tapped along my under-eye area. The idea of applying a retinol anywhere near my eyes was initially a little scary, but the ophthalmologist-tested formula didn't irritate my skin one bit. It did, however, make me look more awake than I felt after my 7 a.m. alarm — definitely a plus.
So whether you're looking for a starter retinol or already swear by the ingredient, Glow Recipe's new masks are a great option for a gentler approach to getting smooth, radiant skin. (Signed, someone with smoother, more radiant skin.)
