Glow Recipe's New Watermelon Launch Is Going To Sell Out Fast

When Sarah Lee and Christine Chang, the CEOs behind K-Beauty retailer Glow Recipe, launched Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask in May of 2017, it sold out in just five hours and racked up a waitlist 5,000 people deep before selling out another six times. Then, nearly a year later, along came the companion Watermelon Pink Juice Moisturizer and with it, an even more frenzied release — the lightweight gel sold out just two hours into its pre-sale and again four hours after its official release.
Now the cult-favorite range, which also includes a sheet mask, has a fresh watermelon launch: the Watermelon Glow Ultra-Fine Mist, which is just as cute as its predecessors and smells like a watermelon Jolly Rancher. We don't have to tell you what's going to happen next ...
Packaging and scent aside, there’s plenty about this mist that will make it a sell-out hit. Nearly the entire bi-phase formulation (84% exactly) is made of watermelon extract and seed oil to soothe skin. There're also hyaluronic acid, botanically-derived AHAs, and apple cider vinegar in the formula to retain hydration, smooth skin, and balance oil production.
But the mist's real coup is its delivery system. The micronized spray is so incredibly fine, it feels less like a liquid spritz and more like walking into a calming cloud of positive ions. It’s something that’s referred to in K-beauty as a fog (or ahn gae) mist, and it's all the rage in Korea, according to Lee.
But fog mists do more than just feel cool. As Chang notes, this version “disperses a mist so fine, it doesn't interrupt any makeup steps.” As we found, fogging your face is highly addictive (that air-like poof is so refreshing). But even after spraying our skin dozens of times, our makeup didn’t budge.
Like with any bonafide obsession, the trick is going to be keeping a steady supply of the juice at our fingertips. No doubt the stash available on the brand's site today will go alarmingly fast. The good news? The mist rolls out to Sephora's site on March 5 and its brick-and-mortar stores on March 8. With a little luck, we'll be keeping our head in a fog well into spring.
