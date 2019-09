Glow Recipe's New Watermelon Launch Is Going To Sell Out Fast

When Sarah Lee and Christine Chang, the CEOs behind K-Beauty retailer Glow Recipe, launched Watermelon Glow Sleeping Mask in May of 2017, it sold out in just five hours and racked up a waitlist 5,000 people deep before selling out another six times. Then, nearly a year later, along came the companion Watermelon Pink Juice Moisturizer and with it, an even more frenzied release — the lightweight gel sold out just two hours into its pre-sale and again four hours after its official release.