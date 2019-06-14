This Cult-Favorite Moisturizer Made My Oily, Acne-Prone Skin Glow

I'm going to let you in on a deep, dark secret. Up until the age of 18, I didn't moisturize — at all. I'd suffered with awful teenage acne, and because I didn't know better, my idea of a good skin-care routine consisted of an intense cleanser, alcohol-based toner (which I cringe just thinking about in retrospect), and all of the Persa-Gel I could slather on my face. Shockingly, my skin didn't clear up until I hit my early twenties. I can say with confidence that now, applying moisturizer is one of the most important steps in my daily routine — and I think I've found The One.
After running out of my all-time favorite, Sunday Riley's Tidal, I decided to bite the bullet and test out a moisturizer I'd only heard good things about since it launched about two years ago. The first thing I noticed about Tatcha's The Water Cream was the texture, which is what I imagine it would be like if a cloud could be packaged into a jar of face cream. True to its name, the consistency is gel-like and lightweight, but packs a hydrating punch — perfect for my very oily, acne-prone skin.
After cleansing and toning, I applied a nickel-sized amount all over, and was blown away with how well it absorbed. It made my skin look dewy, but not greasy, like I'd just chugged a gallon of H2O. It does have a subtle, fresh floral fragrance, but nothing that irritated my skin. (However, sensitive skin types might react differently.) Plus, it wore well under my foundation and gave me a glow so real, highlighter was basically optional.
A few weeks in, and it has yet to break me out — which is a rare occurrence, given that I'm constantly testing new products, many of which leave a pimple in their wake. It's worth noting, however, that at $68, it's not exactly a casual skin-care purchase. That said, one jar lasted me a solid three months (the fact that I used it only in the morning vs. in the AM/PM also helped extend its life), and everything about it from the formula to the packaging is as luxe as it gets.
According to the brand, ingredients like Japanese wild rose are meant to help minimize the appearance of pores and texture, while leopard lily extract helps control excess oil and boost skin turnover. I honestly can't say that it's done a whole lot in terms of evening out my acne scars, but as for hydrating, soothing, and giving me a thoroughly enjoyable sensorial experience, if you will? 10/10 — would recommend.
