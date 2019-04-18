Milk Makeup's New Waterproof Mascara Is Better Than The Original

It was only one year ago that Milk Makeup launched its Kush Mascara, a certified vegan mascara that credited cannabis sativa seed oil as its hero ingredient. Despite being a bit controversial, the mascara garnered tons of fans — including me — thanks to its conditioning and thickening abilities. There was just one problem: It wasn't waterproof.
Kush's hemp-derived formula was such a hit because of how conditioning it proved to be for lashes. But for anyone with oily eyelids, the product proved to be too slick, often leaving behind black smudges on the top lashline. While the residue was minor, it wasn't ideal. Hence, Kush Mascara's new waterproof formula.
While the cannabis sativa seed oil is still a selling point for the waterproof version of Kush, I say it's worth buying for the unique heart-shaped fiber technology. Emulsified inside each mascara tube are tiny fibers that inflate like tiny cushions. When you sweep the mascara through your lashes, the fibers lock together, like a puzzle, to thicken and add volume without looking spidery or stringy — and thanks to the new waterproof formula, there's not one smudge in sight.
Although I'm not usually a stickler when it comes to waterproof versus non-waterproof mascaras, Kush is one product that's infinitely better when water-resistant. And now, between the conditioning hemp oil, the fibers, and the waterproof jet-black pigment, this mascara is practically bulletproof — or, at the least, it's strong enough to withstand a rainstorm and 65-minute hot yoga class without making me look like a drunk raccoon. That checks all my boxes.
Unfortunately, Kush's waterproof sister doesn't launch until April 20 (get it?). Until then, you can sign up to receive email notifications about its availability, which I recommend. If I was the betting kind, I'd say this stuff will sell out — and not because some people may mistake it for a vape pen.
