How To Remove Waterproof Mascara Without Yanking Your Lashes Out

Anyone who's ever tried to remove waterproof mascara with a makeup wipe, or long-wear liner with a gel cleanser, knows that there's only one victim in the dreadful task: your poor, delicate lashes. Sure, we want our makeup to last through an apocalypse, but that also means care must be taken to ensure you don't end up with red, irritated eyes and a cotton round full of your natural lashes.
When it comes to taking off our makeup — whether you swear by mascara, falsies, or extensions — your lashes deserve extra care. In order to get the scoop on the best products and steps to properly clean the delicate eye area, we asked the experts for their expertise. The best products and tips for limiting irritation and lash lost, ahead.
