This Gel Moisturizer Is Like A Glass Of Celery Juice For Your Face

I never thought that I'd live to see green juice eclipsed in popularity by just another kind of green juice — yet here we are, more than halfway through 2019 and still talking about celery juice.
But after months of reading about its supposed benefits, like clearer skin, reduced inflammation, and improved digestion, the trend finally crossed over into beauty — and I think I finally get it. Turns out the buzzy beverage is actually pretty amazing when reincarnated as a quenching skin hydrator. Enter Volition Beauty, the brand that crowd-sources pie-in-the-sky ideas for its next product and — poof! — makes them reality. The idea for Volition's latest drop came from none other than Olympic gold medalist Nastia Liukin, who worked with the brand to create a lightweight yet potent moisturizer called the Celery Green Cream.
I am not a world-class athlete, but I do understand the struggle of finding a face cream that won't cause my oily, acne-prone skin to break out. This formula has a luscious, juicy texture and smells like a farmers' market's worth of cucumber and celery (all natural, by the way), and contains green-tea leaf extract, hyaluronic acid, and peptides to help curb excess oil while providing long-term hydration benefits. I've been using it as a daytime moisturizer for a couple weeks now, and so far, so good. It hasn't broken me out once, wears well under my makeup, and keeps my skin feeling plump and hydrated despite the dry office air.
At $55, the price point is definitely not drugstore, but is more reasonably priced than many other luxury moisturizers. Think of it this way: $55 can get you 11 bottles of juice... or the instant gratification of hydrated, happy skin.
