If you can dream it, you can make it — or at least that's what Volition Beauty believes. We understand the feeling of frustration when your beauty products don't quite get it right. The same advice that works with bad relationships works with cosmetics and skin care — sometimes things just don't work out. If you've been wishing for cool, exotic ingredients to try, potent formulas that zap away persistent skin problems, or just something that gets the effing job done, then it's time to follow that age-old adage: "If you want something done, do it yourself." And now, there's a new company that will not only make your dream beauty product, it'll pay you for your idea, too.Since it seems too good to be true, you're probably wondering how the hell this sort of concept works. Well, we had a chance to speak with founders Brandy Hoffman and Patricia Santos a couple weeks ago at a preview of some potential new products, like a DIY sheet-mask machine , and asked them.