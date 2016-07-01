Once everyone has signed off on a product and it's guaranteed to be safe, Volition puts it up for "campaign." That's when the Volition community gets involved. People vote on the best products, and the winners are put into production to be sold to the general market. As for the genius who had the idea in the first place? “We actually pay them if the product is successful. We share with them a percent of the revenue."



For a brand that appears to have a novel, money-making idea, it's still fairly new and under the radar. “Our website went up in September [2015], our first campaign won in November, and we started shipping in December.”



Almost a year later, and Volition Beauty has a six-product line and campaigns currently in process for a Neroli Complete Crème, Custom Gel Masks, Hydrasurge Rubber Masks, and a Maple Hydrating Mask.