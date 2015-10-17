Do you love juice? Do you love sheet masks? Of course you do. Well, I highly advise sitting down because this is going to make your head explode: I found a juicer that takes any fruit or veggie and turns it into a hydrating hydrogel mask. It's like the beauty version of an Easy-Bake Oven, only infinitely cooler and more useful than those soggy brownies ever were.
Fruit and/or vegetables go in like they would into a juicer, a tablet and water are added, and five minutes later, a mask is born. The tablet contains natural thickeners like konjac, seaweed extracts, and agar to maskify the fresh juice. Best of all, the process is super customizable, meaning you can add your favorite serum or essence into the mix or swap out water with another liquid like milk. Just think of the possibilities! Cucumber milk hydrogel anyone? Watch it in action in the video below.
This is by far the coolest thing I've seen in beauty innovation for the DIY enthusiast. A machine that juices any fruit into a hydrogel mask! You can even personalize with serums and essences! This machine won't be hitting the market until 2016 at least since they're just now shopping for a domestic distributor 😢 #iwantone 🍅🍆🍉🍈🍍🍎🍒🍓🍏🍐🍑🍋🍊🍇🍌🙋🏻🙋🏻🙋🏻
But that's not all, folks. While the mask that comes out is thicker than your average hydrogel, it gets thinner and thinner as it absorbs into the skin. Once removed, the leftover mask can be dissolved in water to form an essence, which the DIYer in me wonders if that wouldn’t make for an amazing mist to spritz on throughout the day. What can't this magic machine do?
The juicer comes with a masking recipe book, a welcome guide for anyone who doesn’t know the first thing about pH levels, which is definitely an area of concern when it comes to more acidic fruits. But after that you can go crazy. We're envisioning lounging around sipping a green juice wearing a matching green juice for our face.
I came across this juicing maskmaker at the International Beauty Expo Korea, but sadly, it’s only finished the conception and testing stage, so they’re only just now looking for distributors. This means, even in Korea, we can’t get our hands on this machine until they find a place or platform to sell it. Anyone want to go in with us on a Kickstarter campaign to fund the company?
It may cost a pretty penny when it hits the market, but think of all the money you'll save on masks! And just how freaking awesome this would be to have for yourself. Kind of gives a whole new meaning to the juice bar.
