Do you love juice? Do you love sheet masks? Of course you do. Well, I highly advise sitting down because this is going to make your head explode: I found a juicer that takes any fruit or veggie and turns it into a hydrating hydrogel mask. It's like the beauty version of an Easy-Bake Oven, only infinitely cooler and more useful than those soggy brownies ever were.



Fruit and/or vegetables go in like they would into a juicer, a tablet and water are added, and five minutes later, a mask is born. The tablet contains natural thickeners like konjac, seaweed extracts, and agar to maskify the fresh juice. Best of all, the process is super customizable, meaning you can add your favorite serum or essence into the mix or swap out water with another liquid like milk. Just think of the possibilities! Cucumber milk hydrogel anyone? Watch it in action in the video below.

