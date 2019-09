But that's not all, folks. While the mask that comes out is thicker than your average hydrogel, it gets thinner and thinner as it absorbs into the skin. Once removed, the leftover mask can be dissolved in water to form an essence, which the DIYer in me wonders if that wouldn’t make for an amazing mist to spritz on throughout the day. What can't this magic machine do?The juicer comes with a masking recipe book, a welcome guide for anyone who doesn’t know the first thing about pH levels, which is definitely an area of concern when it comes to more acidic fruits. But after that you can go crazy. We're envisioning lounging around sipping a green juice wearing a matching green juice for our face.I came across this juicing maskmaker at the International Beauty Expo Korea, but sadly, it’s only finished the conception and testing stage, so they’re only just now looking for distributors. This means, even in Korea, we can’t get our hands on this machine until they find a place or platform to sell it. Anyone want to go in with us on a Kickstarter campaign to fund the company It may cost a pretty penny when it hits the market, but think of all the money you'll save on masks! And just how freaking awesome this would be to have for yourself. Kind of gives a whole new meaning to the juice bar.