The Best Skin-Care Products Under $25

Lexy Lebsack
Photographed by Erin Yamagata.
There is something truly magical about a good drugstore beauty find. After all, who doesn't like to save money? But while you probably have a trusty under-$10 mascara, hairspray, and shampoo, navigating the skincare section can be a lot more difficult.
In addition to the vast array of options, there is a lot to think about — like finding a cleanser that won't strip the skin, a moisturizer that won't clog your pores, and an eye serum that will de-puff without irritating. All that requires a good amount of trial and error. But why waste both time and money when we can do the legwork for you? To help guide you to the right drugstore shelf, we've tapped a handful of experts for the affordable skin-care formulas that they trust.
So, what do our own R29 editors and some of the top celebrity makeup artists buy at their local pharmacies? Ahead, the essentials that will cleanse, tone, hydrate, and refresh skin for less than $25.
