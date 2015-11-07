Brace yourself: We're only a few days past Halloween, and the holiday decorations are already going up. (Doesn't it feel like it was just summer?!) Before long there will be work parties, gatherings with friends, family dinners, and all types of other festivities to take part in, all leading up to New Year's Eve, a night that calls for the grandest look of the season.



Whether these events bring you waves of pure joy, pangs of dread, or something in the middle, there's no need to break the bank preparing. As we do with the start of every new season, we've rounded up the best drugstore products that will see you through the next few months.



Thanks to a few of Hollywood's most in-demand makeup artists, we've put together a collection of expert-tested red lipsticks, tried-and-true liquid liners, long-lasting shimmery shadows, and more — all for dirt-cheap prices. Happy holidays, indeed!