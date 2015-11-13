The Product Behind Olivia Munn's Glossy Hair Is NOT What You Think

When most of us want to accomplish a high-shine hair look, we turn to serum, glossing spray, or the like. But it turns out there's an even better strategy.
"Shine spray weighs the hair down," hairstylist Peter Savic told us. Which is why he used a totally different method to give Olivia Munn super-reflective locks at an event in Los Angeles this week. And we were completely surprised when Savic told us that the only product he used was — get this — hairspray.
Instead of choosing a product that's formulated for shine, Savic opted for a smooth blowout, a pin-curl set, and a heavy amount of L'Oreal's Elnett Hairspray. First, he blew the actress' locks smooth; then, using a large-barrel iron, he created pin curls all over her head. "Alternate the direction of the curls," Savic instructs. Before pinning them to Munn's scalp, Savic gave each ring a heavy dose of hairspray.
"
Shine spray weighs the hair down.
-Hairstylist Peter Savic
"
Makeup artist Shane Paish then gave Munn what he calls a "chic, effortless glam" look — with Dior's new Diorific Mat Limited Edition Lipstick in 750 Fabuleuse — while her curls cooled. After Savic released the pins and finger-combed Munn's locks into place, he finished with another all-over mist of hairspray. Savic says there's no need to fear creating stiff locks: "Elnett is not glue; it's light and shiny," he explains.
