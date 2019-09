It's safe to say that Kylie Jenner has been taking over the retail industry with her billion-dollar cosmetics company , an influx of trademark filings , and her latest dive into skin care. Kylie Skin — which launched in May with facial products — is already on its second drop with a summer body line that includes a lotion, scrub, and oil with SPF. But is it all it's cracked up to be? I tried the sunscreen during a heat wave in New York City, because what better time to test out a new formula than during 100+ degree weather? Better yet, it was during an outdoor baby shower taking place at a park in the afternoon. What did I think? Keep scrolling to find out.