Is Kylie Jenner Launching Nail Products? All Signs Point To Yes

While the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan hasn't spoken out about any of these possible endeavors, she has been leaving behind manicure clues on her Instagram, similar to when she posted makeup-free selfies ahead of her skin-care launch . Over the last few months, Jenner started keeping her nail looks archived in an Instagram Story Highlight, which is updated nearly every week. Sure, she has shown off her nails in the past, but we can't help but notice how she's made her nails the spotlight in recent photos, like the neon manicure she displayed during her recent girls trip to Turks & Caicos. She's also been staying on-trend this summer with chic designs, like jelly nails and pastel tie-dye acrylics.