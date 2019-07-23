Is Kylie Jenner Launching Nail Products? All Signs Point To Yes

There are some important questions that remain unanswered in this world: Will Big Little Lies return for a third season? Where did Drogon go with Daenerys' corpse? And does Kylie Jenner ever get any sleep? We're pretty sure the answer to that last question is no, because Jenner just took a major step to expand her beauty empire even more.
Clearly becoming a billionaire was just the starting point for the 21-year-old, who launched her Kylie Skin collection this year and also filed a trademark for baby products this May. On July 17, Jenner registered for a nail trademark through the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The paperwork includes an array of nail products like polish, polish remover, strengtheners, artificial fingernails, and "adhesives for attaching artificial fingers to nails." Other interesting items listed under the new trademark are fragrances and solid perfumes, and everything falls under the Kylie Cosmetics umbrella.
While the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan hasn't spoken out about any of these possible endeavors, she has been leaving behind manicure clues on her Instagram, similar to when she posted makeup-free selfies ahead of her skin-care launch. Over the last few months, Jenner started keeping her nail looks archived in an Instagram Story Highlight, which is updated nearly every week. Sure, she has shown off her nails in the past, but we can't help but notice how she's made her nails the spotlight in recent photos, like the neon manicure she displayed during her recent girls trip to Turks & Caicos. She's also been staying on-trend this summer with chic designs, like jelly nails and pastel tie-dye acrylics.
It'll definitely be interesting to see the entrepreneur take on the nail market, since there aren't many celebrities entering the category outside of the occasional nail polish collaboration. If her Instagram pictures are anything to go by, it seems like acrylic, which is Jenner's signature style, will be a major focus of the line. If that's the case, Jenner will either do a collection for professional salons or create a press-on acrylic system that you can apply at home.
Whatever route she decides to take, the products are sure to be a success with Kylie's name behind them. And with nails and possibly fragrance on her to-do list, it's only a matter of time before Jenner taps into the hair market, too.
