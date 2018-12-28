This NARS Blush Is Better Than Orgasm — Don't @ Me

The hot pink side of my Dual Intensity Blush in Adoration is down to the very bottom of the pan (the pale pink side remains unused, but one outta two ain't bad). I swipe it onto the apples of my cheeks and — if I’m feeling really trendy — up around to my eyelids for a monochromatic look. The rich pink color adds just the right amount of rosiness to my cheeks, and it never looks streaky. Plus, the faint shimmer in the formula adds a subtle glow.