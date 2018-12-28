This NARS Blush Is Better Than Orgasm — Don't @ Me

Even with an entire lineup of products, every makeup brand has that one thing: MAC and its lipsticks, Fenty Beauty and its foundations, Dior and its mascaras, Urban Decay and its Naked palettes (until... not). And for NARS, it’s all about blush — specifically Orgasm. But here's an unpopular opinion: Orgasm isn’t the best blush from NARS (yeah, I said it and don’t @ me).
Sure, the peachy-pink blush looks great on a lot of people, but on my milk chocolate complexion, it disappears completely. Instead of mind-blowing results, I get more of a disappointing tickle. But NARS has many other blushes, by less-suggestive shade names, that do work on my skin tone. Open up my makeup bag at any given time, and you'll find at least three different compacts of my favorite formula: the Dual Intensity Blush.
With most blushes, I have to pile on several layers in the morning only to have them disappear into nothingness after two hours. But this palette is potent — as in, one swipe and you’re done (two swipes and you’ll be able to see the color from the rafters).
The hot pink side of my Dual Intensity Blush in Adoration is down to the very bottom of the pan (the pale pink side remains unused, but one outta two ain't bad). I swipe it onto the apples of my cheeks and — if I’m feeling really trendy — up around to my eyelids for a monochromatic look. The rich pink color adds just the right amount of rosiness to my cheeks, and it never looks streaky. Plus, the faint shimmer in the formula adds a subtle glow.
On lazy makeup days, I reach for the Dual Intensity Blush in Frenzy, which has a gold highlighter on one side and a bold orange blush on the other. The punchy orange makes it look like I actually put the effort in, when all I really did was slap on some blush, brow gel, and lip gloss.
With Frenzy, I actually do use both pans by layering the gleaming gold highlighter onto my cheekbones just above the blush. While some illuminating powders can look ashy on dark skin, this one gives a more natural gleam. If I'm feeling really adventurous, I dampen my brush with setting spray before dunking into this palette to pump up the shine to blinding levels.
Every time I wear Frenzy or Adoration, I put another person onto the power of Dual Intensity Blush. Orgasm, you better watch your back.
