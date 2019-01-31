Following the instructions on the packaging, I washed my face and let it dry before layering on this mask. I took a quarter-size amount of the clear jelly and gently massaged it over my face without water. The gentle exfoliation from the rose flower powder and the delicate rose scent made for a pleasant spa-like experience. It felt like I was being whisked away from my bathroom and standing somewhere in a garden for those few seconds — no exaggeration. Coming back to reality, I left the formula on for the recommended 10 minutes while I scrolled through Instagram to pass the time. Finally, I removed the product with a damp washcloth. As promised, what remained was a layer of oil that left my skin dewy, brighter, and soft.