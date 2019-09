Unlike some serums or face oils, there was no sticky or tacky feel left over. But after a few minutes, I did feel like the oils were being sucked up by my dry skin, which dampened the overall glow effect. Summer Fridays founders, Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores Ireland, let me in on a pro tip during the R+R launch event in New York City: You want to apply the Jet Lag Mask or moisturizer on top of R+R to really seal the deal. I took that into account the second time around, and it did the trick. My glow lasted for hours and my skin looked even healthier with my go-to moisturizer on top. I'm curious to see its magic in the summer when my skin isn't begging for hydration. For now, the below-freezing temperatures in New York City have nothing on my plump, glowy skin... I'll just be here shamelessly faking a glow until springtime hits.