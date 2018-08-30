Summer Fridays' New Pumpkin Face Mask Is Bound To Sell Out Soon

If you didn't get your hands on the best-selling Jet Lag Mask that has been flying off Sephora shelves this month, Insta-famous brand Summer Fridays is giving you another chance to mask like an influencer. The company, founded by Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores Ireland, just announced the upcoming release of the Overtime Mask. This fall launch is pouring our love for Pumpkin Spice lattes into a gorgeous peach tube. OK, it's not going to give you the caffeine boost of a PSL, but it does have pumpkin as a primary ingredient, which is close enough in our eyes.
While the Jet Lag Mask was all about hydration, this mask works as an exfoliator and brightener. "Overtime is perfect for dull or congested skin," the brand writes on Instagram. "It’s a clarifying mask that uses vitamin-packed pumpkin and gentle exfoliating apricot seed powder (no harsh exfoliants that will damage the skin!) to gently polish away dead skin cells for a luminous effect."
Just like the other mask in the Summer Fridays line, Overtime is a clean skin-care formula that's free of harmful and synthetic ingredients. The brand has also stuck with the same Instagram-worthy packaging, just in a new melon color. So, you can expect to see even more in-flight product shots and vanity product lays on your timeline — because we could never have enough of those.
Ahead of the release, Hewitt gave her Instagram followers the scoop on how to use the exfoliator/face mask hybrid. She recommends lathering the product on clean skin and massaging in circular motions to get the the scrubbing factor. Instead of rinsing the mask off like a conventional exfoliator, you can leave it on for 10 minutes. Hewitt says Overtime can be used twice a week or "whenever skin feels dull."
If you're already sold, you won't have to wait long to add it your skin-care collection. The Overtime Mask will be available at SummerFridays.com starting August 31 and will launch at Sephora.com on September 4. Going off the sell-out success of the Jet Lag Mask, we highly suggest that you snag it quickly. And of course, we'll be back to report about our experience once we try it out for ourselves.
