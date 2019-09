Summer Fridays' New Pumpkin Face Mask Is Bound To Sell Out Soon

If you didn't get your hands on the best-selling Jet Lag Mask that has been flying off Sephora shelves this month, Insta-famous brand Summer Fridays is giving you another chance to mask like an influencer. The company, founded by Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores Ireland, just announced the upcoming release of the Overtime Mask. This fall launch is pouring our love for Pumpkin Spice lattes into a gorgeous peach tube. OK, it's not going to give you the caffeine boost of a PSL, but it does have pumpkin as a primary ingredient, which is close enough in our eyes.