5 Alternatives To The Insta-Famous Mask That Flew Off Shelves This Year

Check out the rest of our 2018 Refinery29 Beauty Innovator Awards winners for a full look at the products, brands, and people that are breaking the rules and redefining beauty standards, one lipstick at a time.
Products born on Instagram are best taken with the proverbial grain of salt. Unicorn highlighters, shimmery facial elixirs, glow-in-the-dark makeup... they're great for the 'gram, but many — though not all — end up just being gimmicky.
So when the first product from Summer Fridays, the brand launched by influencers Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores Ireland, arrived on our desks, we were skeptical. Would this be another brand hawking IG fodder with zero substance? To our surprise, it's anything but.
Since the Jet Lag Mask came out earlier this year, rave reviews have consistently rolled in from consumers, celebrities, and editors alike. In fact, the super-hydrating cream mask (which, BTW, isn't just for when you switch time zones — we've been using it to get our dry winter skin back in shape) not only has a history of selling out at Sephora, but is also so good that we elected it as the best face mask for our own Beauty Innovator Awards this year.
Curious? (Of course you are.) Check out just why it won, ahead, along with five dupes that are nearly as good.
