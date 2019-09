5 Alternatives To The Insta-Famous Mask That Flew Off Shelves This Year

Since the Jet Lag Mask came out earlier this year, rave reviews have consistently rolled in from consumers, celebrities , and editors alike. In fact, the super-hydrating cream mask (which, BTW, isn't just for when you switch time zones — we've been using it to get our dry winter skin back in shape) not only has a history of selling out at Sephora, but is also so good that we elected it as the best face mask for our own Beauty Innovator Awards this year.