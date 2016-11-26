For a healthy winter glow, it's all about the highlighter. A good one is kind of like carrying your own personal lighting team around with you in a compact. And a good rainbow highlighter? Well, thanks to the sudden seemingly insatiable demand for the product this year, a good rainbow highlighter is like the magical unicorn of highlighter. Figuratively speaking, of course — until now.
U.K.-based I Heart Makeup is upping the whimsical ante with its newest on-trend release, a unicorn-themed rainbow highlighter packaged in a heart. Appropriately named Unicorn's Heart, the company's new glimmering, pastel illuminator retails for $9 and features stripes of lavender, crystal blue, mint, canary yellow, and baby-pink pigment. According to I Heart Makeup's website, the highlighter (which will give you that "perfect colourful iridescent rainbow glow") was "made by real unicorns."
To apply a shining rainbow glow across your skin, swipe your brush across all the hues or simply swirl your brush around the entire compact to blend all five shades and create a lilac tint. Either way, pairing with additional unicorn-themed beauty offerings is optional.
U.K.-based I Heart Makeup is upping the whimsical ante with its newest on-trend release, a unicorn-themed rainbow highlighter packaged in a heart. Appropriately named Unicorn's Heart, the company's new glimmering, pastel illuminator retails for $9 and features stripes of lavender, crystal blue, mint, canary yellow, and baby-pink pigment. According to I Heart Makeup's website, the highlighter (which will give you that "perfect colourful iridescent rainbow glow") was "made by real unicorns."
To apply a shining rainbow glow across your skin, swipe your brush across all the hues or simply swirl your brush around the entire compact to blend all five shades and create a lilac tint. Either way, pairing with additional unicorn-themed beauty offerings is optional.
Advertisement