Summer Fridays' New Rose Face Mask Is Springtime In A Bottle

While we wait for the proverbial groundhog to come out of its hole this weekend to predict when spring will arrive, skin-care brand Summer Fridays is saying, "F—k that, it's already here." Ok, so it didn't specifically say that, but it might as well have with its newest launch: the R+R Mask.
The new mask, which comes in a very photogenic rose-gold tube, is the third product to join the Insta-famous brand's lineup. The range currently includes the hydrating Jet Lag Mask in sky-blue packaging (that's also our 2018 Beauty Innovator Awards winner) and the exfoliating Overtime Mask that comes in a peach tube.
Founders and influencers Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores Ireland, along with the brand's official social media page, have been teasing the release with captions like "you dew you." While several users guessed a lip mask, others predicted that it'd be a rose mist. They didn't quite hit the nail on the head, because now we officially know that it will be a face mask/face oil hybrid. (And based on all the emojis, likely of the rose variety.) While the brand isn't giving many more details than that, it did indicate that it "brightens, refines and quenches skin for an instant rosy glowing complexion." We can also assume that it will have a clean formula, with #CleanAtSephora being one of the brand's major selling points since its launch last year.
While we wait for more information, there is a release date to hold onto for now. The R+R face mask will be dropping January 31st on sephora.com and in stores this February. And of course, we'll be back with our honest review once we try it out for ourselves.
