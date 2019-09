Summer Fridays' New Rose Face Mask Is Springtime In A Bottle

Founders and influencers Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores Ireland, along with the brand's official social media page, have been teasing the release with captions like "you dew you." While several users guessed a lip mask , others predicted that it'd be a rose mist. They didn't quite hit the nail on the head, because now we officially know that it will be a face mask/face oil hybrid. (And based on all the emojis, likely of the rose variety.) While the brand isn't giving many more details than that, it did indicate that it "brightens, refines and quenches skin for an instant rosy glowing complexion." We can also assume that it will have a clean formula, with #CleanAtSephora being one of the brand's major selling points since its launch last year.