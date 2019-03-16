Kylie Cosmetics' Setting Powder Kept My Face Flawless For 15 Hours

It's hard to imagine a time before I discovered setting powder. Back in the day, I would grab the nearest tissue to pat away the grease and oil buildup. But that method left my foundation spotty-to-nonexistent by the end of the day. Then, I was introduced to the cult-favorite Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder, and it changed everything.
I became a Laura Mercier loyalist. When new setting powders came across my desk, I'd pass them on to my coworkers. So, when the Kylie Cosmetics' Loose Setting Powder arrived, I pushed it to the side, directly into my share pile. I'm good, thanks. But then the translucent formula sold out immediately. Now, I pride myself on being the "hype police" — the one who keeps it real when something isn't worth all the buzz (seriously, I took an 8-hour car ride to Buffalo to see if their wings were really that good... they were) — and I decided that I wouldn't be on the beat if I didn't try this product.
The powders come in six different shades: Translucent, Soft Pink, Yellow, Beige, Dark, and Deep Dark. Each shade is developed for different skin tones, and three (Soft Pink, Yellow, and Dark) are specifically meant to brighten while setting. The lightweight formula, which has silk powder, papaya extract, and avocado extract, promises to balance oil while evening out the skin tone and moisturizing your face.
I went for the sell-out translucent shade. After applying my foundation and concealer, I dusted the setting powder on my T-zone and under my eyes to set my concealer. I immediately noticed that I had forgotten to tap off the excess — a step I can't skip with my go-to powder — but it still blended right into my skin without leaving any extra product or a white cast. And the claim that this powder is weightless? Well, that's true. I didn't feel like there was anything on my skin. But every setting powder looks and feels nice five seconds after you put it on. The real test would be at the end of the day.
I did my first check around 1 p.m., and my coverage was exactly the same as when I applied it at 7:30 a.m. OK. But the real surprise was at 6:30 p.m. When I checked my skin again, it was as if all those hours never passed. My coworker was even surprised, saying, "I thought you just powdered your face." Nope.
I actually kept my makeup on until around 10:30 p,m., and as I faced the mirror to take it all off, I realized that my makeup was still intact for the most part. It was a bit on the glowy side, but nothing close to an oily mess. That's when I took the Kylie-approved setting powder and placed it on my vanity, right next to my tried-and-true Laura Mercier.
