Imagine a world where you can walk to work on an 80-degree day in a dress without the need for biker shorts. In that world, your thighs could rub together without causing that distinct searing friction. Unfortunately, as nice as that utopia sounds, here on Earth, thigh chafing is a very real daily struggle that most people deal with.
On the bright side, there are ways to prevent, or at least soothe, thigh chafing. The gag is that almost every single one is a bigger pain to execute than dealing with the actual irritation. If you don't like rubbing Vaseline or deodorant in between your legs or wearing elastic thigh bands, how do you avoid the redness caused by the simple act of walking outside on a hot day? The solution: an anti-chafe cream — specifically, Megababe's Thigh Rescue.
Your thighs are not your enemy. Maybe the sweltering heat is — it ruins everything, doesn't it? — but your body definitely is not, which is exactly why Megababe set out to create something women can use the moment temperatures and hemlines rise. The internet went crazy over Thigh Rescue, a deodorant-like stick of balm that doesn't leave behind a greasy residue or questionable smell. But is it worth the hype?
Our Refinery29 editors put the cult-favorite product to the test to see if it can really prevent thigh chafing and irritation on the hottest New York days. Their honest opinions, ahead.
